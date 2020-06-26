Larry D. Jones
1942 - 2020
Larry Dean Jones, age 78, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born in Garland, WV, on February 26, 1942, he was the son of the late Robert B. and Lola Pruett Jones.

A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Jones retired from Plasticoid Company, Elkton, after more than 40 years of service. An avid hunter, he was a member of the National Rifle Association and loved playing softball and bowling.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Ella Bowles Jones; brother, Ronnie Jones and wife, Virgie, Lebanon, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews for whom he cared greatly and considered his own.

Funeral service was held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 12 Noon. Interment with military honors followed in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or michaeljfox.org.

Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 26, 2020.
