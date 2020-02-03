Home

Larry Dale Perry III


1982 - 2020
Larry Dale Perry III Obituary
Larry Dale Perry, III of Landisville, PA, formerly of Perryville, MD, went to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born on January 4, 1982 in Elkton, MD, he was the son of Larry Dale Perry, Jr and Robin (Kennedy) Perry.

Larry served in the United States Navy, serving tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs in Lebanon, PA. Larry was a man of God who loved serving the Lord, his family and others, always with a smile on his face. His contagious smile and laughter will be missed by many.

Larry is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Caldwell) Perry; son, Levi; daughters, Lennon, Ava, and Madison; and brother, Philip Perry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Semper Fi Fund in care of Lee A. Patterson and Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

A Memorial Service has been scheduled for Monday, February 17, 2020, 4 PM, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, 1 PM until 4 PM, at the church prior to the memorial service. Interment will be private in the Arlington National Cemetery of Arlington, VA.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD 21903-0766

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 5, 2020
