Larry Douglas Webb, 73, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at home.

Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on Dec. 17, 1945, he was the son of the late Linkous Sr. and the late Mary (Robinette) Webb.

Mr. Webb proudly served in the U.S. Army with two tours in Vietnam. He retired from Chrysler as a Journeyman tool and die maker.

Larry was a member of Darlington Methodist Church where he was Chairman of the trustees and outreach program. He was also a member of the American Legion Mason Dixon Post 194, Rising Sun, MD; V.F.W. Post 8185, Port Deposit, MD; NRA, UAW and Darlington Lions Club; and Northern Harford County Christian Men's Group.

Survived by his loving wife, Miriam V. Ablan; stepdaughters: Sujail Courtois, Heather Huber, Michelle Jones; late stepdaughter, Mary Beth Willis; stepsons: Ricardo Courtois, Mitch Willis, Jon Hill, James Hill; granddaughters: Madison Willis, Anna Sofia Courtois; sister, Ruth Siedlecki; and brothers: Bill, Linkous Jr. and Lawrence Webb.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will begin at 3 p.m.

Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE, on Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask for memorial contributions be made to Darlington United Methodist Church, in care of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask for memorial contributions be made to Darlington United Methodist Church, in care of the funeral home.

For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com