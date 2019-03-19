|
|
Larry Lee Hensley, 68, of North East, MD, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at home.
Born in Evarts, KY, on April 2, 1950, he was the son of the late Hobart Lee and Arkie May (Kelly) Hensley.
He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. Larry retired after 42 years of service at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
He was a long time member of Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church, Charlestown, MD, and enjoyed the history of WWII.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Ann Hensley; three sons: Larry, of Havre de Grace, MD; Brian and Stephen, both of North East, MD; a sister, Elizabeth G. Groff (James Marquis, companion), of Charlestown, MD; three grandchildren: Stephen, Jaren, Kylee; and his nephew, Dereck Groff, of Charlestown, MD.
Visitation was Monday, March 18 at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 19, 11 a.m. at Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church, 1168 West Old Philadelphia Road, Charlestown, MD. Interment will follow services in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
Memorial donations be made payable to Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 20, 2019