Larry Roger Stacy, age 70, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Born in Grundy, VA, on September 9, 1948, he was the son of the late Waldron and Chloe Christian Stacy.

Mr. Stacy had worked for Konica, Elkton, and previously worked at Trojan Boatyard. He loved being with his family and shopping. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and trout fishing. Mr. Stacy had taught and held a black belt in Karate.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Kathy Stacy; children, Teresa A. Rice (Bert), Lisa R. Sakers (Dwight), and Larry A. Stacy (Jessica), all of Elkton, MD; siblings, William Stacy, Amy Smith, Ronnie Stacy, Doug Stacy, Brenda Blankenship, Kay Comer, Connie Stacy, Don Stacy, and Christopher Stacy; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Stacy was preceded in death by his siblings, James and Lois.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union Hospital Adult Day Care, 301 Augustine Herman Highway, Elkton, MD 21921.

