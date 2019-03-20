Lauri Kalervo Haavistola, 79, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, March 17, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Dec. 1939, in Suistamolla, Karelia, Finland, he was the son of the late VÃ¤inÃ¶ Aarre Ensio Haavistola and the late Veera (Tschokkinen) Haavistola.

Lauri had a career focused on aviation, holding titles of pilot, director of maintenance, aircraft mechanic, and the coveted FAA Inspector Authorization until his full retirement after more than 35 years. He loved to fly and traveled the globe, traveling to more than 55 countries throughout his life.

Lauri was known for his sense of humor and generous nature. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Paula Jean Haavistola, of Rising Sun; a daughter, Heide Maria Doherty (husband Tim), of Newark, DE; a son, Eric Scott Haavistola (wife Christine), of Mount Wolf, PA; seven grandchildren: Joshua Doherty and Alisa Doherty, of Newark, DE; Ashley Haavistola, of Rising Sun, MD; Tyler Nell, of Lebanon, PA: Sarah Haavistola, of Louisville, KY; Austin Haavistola and Sophia Haavistola, of Mount Wolf, PA; two great grandchildren; three sisters: Pirkko Sinikka PitkÃ¤nen, of Sidney, Australia; Eeva Anneli Haavistola, of Helsinki, Finland; Airi Tellervo KÃ¤rttunen, of Joensuu, Finland; along with nieces and nephews. Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, VÃ¤inÃ¶ Aarre Ensio Haavistola, of Joensuu, Finland; and two sisters: Hilkka Hellikki Karki, of Joensuu, Finland, and Sirkka Marjatta Ahola, of Joensuu, Finland.

His memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. Officiating at the service will be Elder Ken Pyle.

To share memories of Lauri, please visit: www.diehlfuneralhome.com Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary