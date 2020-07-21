1/1
Lavinia M. (Haley) Poore
1925 - 2020
Lavinia M. Poore, 94 of Earelville, MD passed away on July 20, 2020 in Caraway Manor Assisted Living Home, Elkton, MD.

Mrs. Poore was born on September 18, 1925 in Galena, MD, daughter of the late Earle J. and Martha Freeman Haley. She was raised in Fredericktown and was a 1944 graduate of Cecilton High School. The day after graduating she married and moved to Budds Landing where they began their family. In 1968 they moved to Hacks Point where she lived until 2014.

Mrs. Poore was a member of the Hacks Point V.F.C. Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, crabbing, fishing and camping.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Walter J. Poore, Jr.; a granddaughter, Elva Poore and siblings, Joseph, Marvin, Donald, Freeman, Eugene and Arlene Haley.

Mrs. Poore is survived by her sons, Walter 'Joseph' Poore of Earleville, G. Wayne Poore and Raymond 'Peanut' Poore (Christine) both of Chesapeake City, MD; 2 sisters, Thelma Sartin of Bear, DE and Lucille Hamilton of Bristol, TN.; grandchildren, Jacki Poore, Jason Poore, Tisha Howard, Rhonda Marden and Bobby Poore and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 10 am in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.

Memorials may be offered to Amedisys Hospice, 107 Chesapeake Blvd, Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.

Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bethel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
July 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Peggy Ryan
