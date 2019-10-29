|
Lawrence Alvin Simmons, 81, of North East, MD, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, he was born in Elkton, MD on November 8, 1937, the son of the late Laurence and the late Elizabeth (Gorrell) Simmons. Mr. Simmons was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie Hollister Simmons. He was a loved and loving dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Mr. Simmons served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960. He was a proverbial jack-of-all-trades as he went from muskrat trapper, milk man, laundry man, store clerk, janitor, store owner, to electronics engineer. He retired from Thiokol in 1999 after 33 years of dedicated service and has his name engraved on a plaque on the Voyager I in space. He was a member of the Elkton United Methodist Church and a proud member of the North East High School Class of 1956.
Larry enjoyed playing cards and games, working at challenging puzzles, DIY household projects, horse races, gardening, reading, music, and kayaking...but he enjoyed nothing as much as spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his children: Debbie Simmons, Dennis Simmons, Don Simmons and his wife Suzee, Diana (DeDe) J. Simmons and her husband Chuck Dyke and David Simmons; five grandchildren: Sandi Brubaker and her husband Michael, Diana S. Simmons, Tina Owens and her husband Josh, Adam Simmons, Matthew Simmons and step-grandson, Alex Dyke; eleven great grand-children: Ava, Brooklynn, Marshall, Chloe, Bella, Dylan, Waylon, Avery, Jordyn, Hunter, and Rory; and three siblings: Jackie Andrews, Jeannie Carroll, and Ronnie Simmons. He was preceded in death by his brothers James and Ricky Simmons and his sister Sarah Dameron.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 5:00pm at the North East Fire Hall, 210 Mauldin Avenue, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to: North East Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 770, North East, MD 21901 or Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
For condolences, visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 30, 2019