More Obituaries for Lawrence Harris
Lawrence H. Harris


1932 - 2020
Lawrence H. Harris Obituary
Lawrence H. Harris, born April 16, 1932 in Oxford, PA to parents Harry Harris and Lela Pearl Albright. He was one of 6 children. He was the last surviving member. Larry was hardworking, quiet and pleasant. He had several wise sayings such as "I'm gonna live til I die!" and he did a great Donald Duck imitation. In high school he played baseball and worked at a dairy farm milking cows before school to pay for a car.

Larry served two honorable years in the U.S. Army Infantry receiving multiple honors and reaching the rank of Corporal under the HQ CO 21st Infantry Regiment Korea. After leaving the service, he worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

He married Katrina "Tinks" Rhudy, from North East, MD, who preceded him in death (1990). Together they had 3 sons, Lawrence, Jr. (Mary Ellen), Ronald Lee (Martha) and David (Aprile). Larry has 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

He enjoyed paying cards, bowling, horse racing and watching his grandchildren play sports. The family would like to thank Dr. Neil Lattin and the staff at Calvert Manor for taking care of Larry the last 5 years.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning one hour prior to services.

Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 17, 2020
