Lawrence W. "Larry" Feehly Jr., of Elkton, MD, joined his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 22, 2019, with his wife and family by his side. Waiting to greet him at Heaven's gate were his mother, Betty Jane Feehly, and his sister, Patricia Brown.

Larry retired from the Chrysler Assembly Plant in Newark, DE, where he worked as an electrician. He was a skills trade teacher and the owner of an electrical business, L&M Electric. Larry was a member of Harvest Pentecostal Church, North East, MD. He enjoyed bass fishing, bowling and golfing. But most of all, he loved being with family and friends and loved his grandchildren so much.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Myrtle E. Feehly; father, Lawrence W. Feehly, Sr.; children, Robert W. Feehly, and Sara Hamlin (Matthew); grandchildren, Emma Grace, Ryan Matthew, and Lily Kate; brother, Michael Feehly; and sisters, Margaret Heverin (Frank), and Colleen Norman (Joe).

The Celebration of Larry's Life will be held 5 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Endeavor Church, 32 Hill Top Road, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

