Lawson Frederick Narvell, Sr., was born April 18, 1929 in Port Deposit, MD, to Chestser W. Narvell, Sr., and Mary Agnes Narvell (Zellman). After the death of his mother, his father was remarried to Katherine Boyd Molloy Narvell. Kitty was a good step-mother and kept him out of lots of mischief. Lawson passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.Lawson was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beverly A. Narvell, son Lawson F. Narvell, Jr. (Rick) and wife Carolyn, daughter Rebecca A. Wagoner (Becky) and husband Hank, granddaughter Alyssa K. Ross and husband Eric and numerous nieces, nephews and great, great-great and triple great nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Lawson is pre-deceased by his sister E. Marie Bannon; brothers: Chester W. Narvell, Jr., Clarence B. Narvell, Joseph A. Molloy, and Jack Molloy; and granddaughter Marissa A. Narvell.Lawson graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1946 and completed one year of study at Salisbury College. He then joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Germany during the Berlin Airlift. After the military, he worked briefly at Wiley's Shipyard in Port Deposit and then entered Federal service at Aberdeen Proving Ground where he was a draftsman in the Human Engineering Lab. He retired in 1989 after 41 years.Lawson was a 63 year member of the Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 53 in Port Deposit where he served as Worshipful Master in 1962; at the time of his death, he was the oldest living Past Master at Harmony. He was a lifetime member of Mason Dixon Post No. 194 American Legion in Rising Sun, Tome Memorial United Methodist Church in Port Deposit and the Young at Heart Seniors club in Havre de Grace.Lawson was a people person. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was rarely without his camera at any event and most of the pictures he took were of family and friends. He had nicknames for almost everyone in his family and friends circle.Lawson was a long-time Santa Claus to Tome Church, the Avon Ladies, family Christmas parties and many private homes for the children of friends and family. He was quite the jokester and his humor and good-natured kidding will be missed by all who knew him.Lawson's family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the Cecil County Amedisys Home Healthcare team that supported him and his family during the last eight months of his life.Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, November 16, 2020, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Principio United Methodist Church of Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD