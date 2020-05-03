Lee Arthur Hutton of Chesapeake City, MD, age 60, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Lee was born on September 30, 1959 in Elkton, MD to the late Frank V.G. Hutton and Delouise (Cherry)(Broyles) Hutton.
Lee was the owner of Hutton Builders Inc. and was a craftsman who took pride in his work building and renovating homes throughout Cecil County. He was a former president and volunteer for the Elk Creek Preservation Society and helped with the Apple Butter Festival for several years. He was involved in volunteering in setting up for "Christmas in April" in Chesapeake City, MD. Lee was on the Planning & Zoning Committee in Chesapeake City, MD for 17 years. He was one of the authors of "Architectural Standards in Chesapeake City". Lee will be remembered as a guy who was always willing to help people.
Lee is survived by his wife and best friend, Katie Hutton of Chesapeake City, MD; sisters: Barbara Sorandes of Elkton, MD and Mary Kathleen Hutton of Warton, Md; brothers: Albert (Albie) Hutton and his wife, Katie of Elkton, MD, Randy Hutton of Westover, MD, Andrew Hutton and his wife, Cindy of Fallston, MD, Mark Hutton of Perryville, MD, Dan Hutton of Port Deposit, MD; aunt, Betty Eliason of Elkton, MD; sister-in-laws: Mary Hutton of Chestertown, MD, Patty Brown of Elkton, MD and Lisa Hutton of Elkton, MD; many nieces and nephews and his dog, Woody. In addition to his parents, Lee is preceded in death by his brother, Frank Hutton; brother, John Hutton; and brother, Richard Hutton.
A Life Celebration for Lee will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 27, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 3, 2020.