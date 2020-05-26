Lee Cline
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Cline, age 54, of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD, on January 26, 1966, he was the son of Bertha C. Cline, Elkton, MD, and the late Ottis Lee Cline.

Mr. Cline had been a truck driver for Maryland Portable Concrete. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything involving being out in nature.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Cathy A. Cline; daughter, Jessica Cline, Elkton, MD; sisters, Debra A. Ross and Sherry L. Crouse (Randy), both of Elkton, MD; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Mr. Cline was preceded in death by his brothers, Martin G. Cline and O. Allen Cline.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved