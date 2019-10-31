|
Lee D. Upperco, 81 of Perryville, MD, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home overlooking the North East River, which he loved and enjoyed so very much. His loving and devoted family at his side.
Born in Baltimore County, MD, on January 19, 1938, he was the eldest son of Guy Jr. and Marian (Shertzer) Upperco.
Lee graduated from the Maryland State Police Academy in 1959 and retired in 1984 after 25 years of dedicated service. Lee was an outstanding shot and for many years was the #1 shot on the Maryland State Police's #1 Pistol Team, even competing in the Nationals multiple times. He was a member of the Governor's 20 and the President's 100.
Upon his retirement from the Maryland State Police, Lee began his career with Martin Marietta as a special police officer. Lee left security as a Lt., when he accepted an executive position as Manager of Business and Ethics for what had become Lockheed Martin. He retired in 2004 to enjoy time with his family and friends. Lee was a member of the Maryland State Trooper's Association and the Maryland State Police Alumni Association.
Lee is survived by the love of his life, his wife: Frankie Upperco with whom he shared more than 43 years of marriage and friendship; traveling extensively throughout the United States and Canada. He is also survived by two daughters: Lisa Hawkins Neary of Perryville, MD and Carol Upperco Givans (Ed) of North East, MD; 7 grandchildren: David Lee (Tara), April Boyce, Bonnie Wright, Christina O'Dell (Ed), Denise Givans, Patrick Neary (Katelyn) and Liam Neary; as well as numerous great grandchildren and his favorite four-legged girl: his dog Kiley. Also surviving Lee are his brother: Leslie "Rocky" Upperco (Joan) of Charlestown, MD; and a sister: Karen Upperco of MO.
In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his son: Lee Dixon Upperco, Jr. (Dec. 2008); and a daughter: Nancy Michele Hawkins (Aug. 2019); as well as his best friend: Wayne Miller.
Memorial donations may be made payable to The or the , both in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 1, 2019