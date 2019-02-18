Chief Warrant Officer 2 Leland Howard "Adolf" Hartman

Loving Husband, Father, (Great) Grandfather and Friend

July 3, 1931 - Feb. 15, 2019

Avoiding making others sad at all costs, Lee would not have wanted anyone to mourn his death but truly celebrate his life. His life of joy and love on this earth ended peacefully in his home surrounded by those he loved when he went home to his Lord.

Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Lee was born in Freeport, Illinois, in the summer of 1931 to Howard and Marvel Lee Hartman and lived his life to the fullest.

Lee was the king of not only turning lemons into lemonade but being convinced the lemonade was champagne! His young life was "filled with adventures", as he would say it. I'm sure we can all remember the story of him walking to school with pants that were so old, the knees of which walked into the room before him." After the tragic death of his father in 1949, Lee joined the army where he made a career for 22 years, a Korean and Vietnam War veteran. He met the love of his life in Germany and as he told it "I saw three girls standing together, one was too young, one looked too mean, and the third I knew was my wife the moment I saw her." Their romance never ended. Together they built a life that was centered on their love of their family.

Lee is survived by his wife, Elisabeth; son, Toni (Jackie); daughters: Karin (Steve), Thuy-An; grandchildren: Beth An (BJ), Mary Ellen (Willie), Nicholas, Gabriella, Sebastian; and great grandchildren: Isaiah, Ayva, Cecilia, Lola, Jayden, Giselle, Beryln, Sky, Sophia, all of whom brought enormous joy to his life. He loved his family more than anything else. No other parent/grandparent went to more school plays, football games, basketball games, band concerts, graduations and proms. No birthday was complete without a celebration with the whole family at Oma and Opa's house. It's where you went when you needed just to feel loved. To anyone who visited he would say "Remember we're open 24/7. The light is always on."

He wouldn't want to list all of his jobs because they weren't what was important. What was important was the people he touched while there. Lee had a gift for making everyone know they were special.

He asks that we tell each other the stories he can no longer tell. Love each other and care for each other as he would. He is doing "Outstanding" in heaven and every day he lived his motto "Life doesn't get any better than this." He was descended from Kings (Henry the V of England/Charles VI of France) but mostly he was descended from God and lived his life in love. He will be missed by all who knew him and he would ask that we continue his legacy by treating each person you meet as special just as he would have.

On February 22nd, a military burial will be held at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery at 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701, followed at noon by a Celebration of Life at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 135 S. Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702, where Lee was a proud member for over 40 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the s Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary