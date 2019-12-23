|
|
Leona Mae (Spencer) Lewis, 68 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Born in WV, on July 12, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Annie Mae (Farmer) Spencer.
Leona worked as an assembler. She also worked as a domestic housekeeper for Dr. Snodgrass for many years.
She is survived by two sons: Brian K. Spencer of Rising Sun, MD and Charles Lewis of Darlington, MD; a brother: Eugene Spencer of Rising Sun, MD; her grandson: Dylan Lewis of Darlington, MD; and two twin great granddaughters: Anna & Beretta.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 12:00 pm.
Interment will follow in Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 25, 2019