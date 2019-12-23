Home

POWERED BY

Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Mae (Spencer) Lewis


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona Mae (Spencer) Lewis Obituary
Leona Mae (Spencer) Lewis, 68 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Born in WV, on July 12, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Annie Mae (Farmer) Spencer.

Leona worked as an assembler. She also worked as a domestic housekeeper for Dr. Snodgrass for many years.

She is survived by two sons: Brian K. Spencer of Rising Sun, MD and Charles Lewis of Darlington, MD; a brother: Eugene Spencer of Rising Sun, MD; her grandson: Dylan Lewis of Darlington, MD; and two twin great granddaughters: Anna & Beretta.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 12:00 pm.

Interment will follow in Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -