Heaven gained a mighty angel in Leona May Campbell, 67, of Elkton, MD, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Born in Olney, MD, on May 31, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Lois (Lockwood) Ginegaw.

Leona was a loving and dedicated mother, Mom-Mom and sister who cherished her time spent with family and friends. She was a devoted member of Wesley UM Church, Elkton, MD, and was a faithful servant to God's word.

She is survived by Charlie Quay, of Elkton, MD, her faithful companion sent by God; daughter, Kari H. Buegel (Dave); son, Jeffrey M. Haggerty (Amy), both of Elkton, MD; sister, Nancy Williams, of Galena, MD; brother, William Ginegaw, of Fort Myers, FL; her six beloved grandchildren: Bailey, Caroline, Braden, Emma, Grace, Lauren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD and Wednesday, May 22, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 41 Justice Way, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will follow the Wednesday visitation at 11 a.m.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, in care of the funeral home.

For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com Published in The Cecil Whig on May 17, 2019