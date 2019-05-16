Cecil Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona May Campbell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leona May Campbell Obituary
Heaven gained a mighty angel in Leona May Campbell, 67, of Elkton, MD, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Born in Olney, MD, on May 31, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Lois (Lockwood) Ginegaw.
Leona was a loving and dedicated mother, Mom-Mom and sister who cherished her time spent with family and friends. She was a devoted member of Wesley UM Church, Elkton, MD, and was a faithful servant to God's word.
She is survived by Charlie Quay, of Elkton, MD, her faithful companion sent by God; daughter, Kari H. Buegel (Dave); son, Jeffrey M. Haggerty (Amy), both of Elkton, MD; sister, Nancy Williams, of Galena, MD; brother, William Ginegaw, of Fort Myers, FL; her six beloved grandchildren: Bailey, Caroline, Braden, Emma, Grace, Lauren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD and Wednesday, May 22, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 41 Justice Way, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will follow the Wednesday visitation at 11 a.m.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Download Now