Leonard Stacy Jr.
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Stacy, Jr., 48 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.

Born in Baltimore, MD, on November 27, 1971, he was the son of the late Leonard Stacy, Sr.

Anna L. Meck.

Leonard was a member of the Bayside Community Network.

He is survived by his mother: Anna L. Meck of Rising Sun, MD; sisters: Thelma L. Ellwood (Philip) of North East, MD and Teresa L. Gilbert (Dennis) of Rising Sun, MD; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at North East Methodist Cemetery, 101 Cemetery Road, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved