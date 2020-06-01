Leonard Stacy, Jr., 48 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Baltimore, MD, on November 27, 1971, he was the son of the late Leonard Stacy, Sr.
Anna L. Meck.
Leonard was a member of the Bayside Community Network.
He is survived by his mother: Anna L. Meck of Rising Sun, MD; sisters: Thelma L. Ellwood (Philip) of North East, MD and Teresa L. Gilbert (Dennis) of Rising Sun, MD; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at North East Methodist Cemetery, 101 Cemetery Road, North East, MD.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 1, 2020.