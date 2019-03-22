Home

Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Lesa Dawn Maiorano, age 55, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE, on November 22, 1963, she was the daughter of Shirley Estep Maiorano, Elkton, MD, and the late Irvin S. Maiorano.
A homemaker, Ms. Maiorano loved her children and spending time with her friends and family. She loved all animals, especially her Lab, Deizel, and enjoyed gardening, flowers, and thrift shopping.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her children, Crystal L. Dvorak and Joseph G. Daemer, II, both of North East, MD; companion, Christopher Amos, Elkton, MD; and siblings, Angela Maiorano, Lutherville, MD, and Dean Maiorano, New Freedom, PA.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019, at VFW Post #6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD. Interment will be private.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 27, 2019
