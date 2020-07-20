Lesley Joan Smith, age 56, of Elkton, MD, passed away July 10, 2020. Born in Elkton, on September 10, 1963, she was the youngest daughter of the late W. Merritt and Mary Bell (Knox) Pennock.



Lesley worked at Union Hospital in Elkton for 28 years. She held administrative roles in multiple departments, the most recent being the program coordinator at the Adult Day Center. She was curious, creative and always working on a project. Some of her favorite activities included going to the beach, spending time outdoors, shopping and traveling, especially with her daughters.



Lesley was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. There was nothing she loved more than being a mom to her three kids. She was caring, supportive, had a great sense of humor and always gave the best advice. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



In addition to her parents, Lesley was preceded in death by her two sisters, Loraine C. Pennock and Linda M. Camara.



Survivors include her husband of 35 years Gary A. Smith, Elkton, MD; her children Eric A. Smith (Jennifer) Elkton, MD, Brooke E. Smith, Elkton, MD and Haley E. Smith, Elkton, MD; sisters Loree P. Kelly (Timothy) Hendersonville, NC and Lois E. Bishop (Andrew) Elkton, MD; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service to be held at a later date will be private.



