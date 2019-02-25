|
Lillian G. Lieske of Rising Sun, MD, 89, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, just a week before her 90th birthday. She was born in Rising Sun, MD, on March 2, 1929, to the late William and Florence (Wright) Goodie.
Lillian is survived by three sons: J. Michael Lieske and wife Judy, of Estero, FL; Robert L. Lieske and wife Anne, of Gilbert, AZ; L. Benjamin Lieske and wife Jackie, of Middletown, DE; six grandchildren: Michelle Zimmer, J.M. Lieske Jr., Robert Lieske, Brett, Drew and Alex Lieske; two great grandchildren: Tate Zimmer, Zak Lieske; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lieske; and four brothers: Marion, Charles, Howard and Richard Goodie; and two step grandchildren: Christopher and Stephanie Ferrigno.
Services for Lillian will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 27, 2019