Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Lieske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian G. Lieske


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillian G. Lieske Obituary
Lillian G. Lieske of Rising Sun, MD, 89, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, just a week before her 90th birthday. She was born in Rising Sun, MD, on March 2, 1929, to the late William and Florence (Wright) Goodie.
Lillian is survived by three sons: J. Michael Lieske and wife Judy, of Estero, FL; Robert L. Lieske and wife Anne, of Gilbert, AZ; L. Benjamin Lieske and wife Jackie, of Middletown, DE; six grandchildren: Michelle Zimmer, J.M. Lieske Jr., Robert Lieske, Brett, Drew and Alex Lieske; two great grandchildren: Tate Zimmer, Zak Lieske; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lieske; and four brothers: Marion, Charles, Howard and Richard Goodie; and two step grandchildren: Christopher and Stephanie Ferrigno.
Services for Lillian will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now