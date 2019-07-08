Lillian Marjorie Hughes, 55, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born May 27, 1964 in Elkton, she was the daughter of the late Howard Sr. and Ellen Van Sice.

Lillian was a life-long resident of Elkton. She graduated from Elkton High School; class of 1982, then went on to attend Cecil College. Lillian worked for Dr. Paul Lavine, DDS, located in Elkton in her early years then later dedicated herself to being a homemaker.

She cherished her time with her family and keeping her home in order. She was caring and generous with her friends and family. Lillian enjoyed spending time in her garden tending to her tomato plants, herbs and flowers. She also enjoyed art, reading, antiquing, and visiting the beach.

Lillian is survived by her loving husband, William "Bill" Hughes; daughter, Tia (Eric) Eschbach; son, Caleb Revell; brother, Howard Van Sice Jr.; and her six sisters: Esther (Randy) Elliott, Barbara (Steve) Johansen, Ginnie (Doug) Hart, Judi (Will) Traub, Becky (Allen) Schuyler and Autumn (Scott) Van Sice.

Including her parents, Lillian was also preceded in death by her son, Carlton Revell.

A Celebration of Lillian's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12 at Faith Southern Baptist Church, 2494 Singerly Road, Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park.

