Home

POWERED BY

Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Phipps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Messina (Cochran) Phipps


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Messina (Cochran) Phipps Obituary
Lillian Messina Phipps, 87 of Elkton, MD, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in the Elkton Nursing and Rehab Center, Elkton, MD.

Born in Rising Sun, MD, on January 7, 1933, she was the daughter of the late James and Thelma Mae (Kauffman) Cochran. She was the wife of the late Paul Lindberg Phipps who died July 26, 2018.

Lillian was a very talented artist, painter and exceptional crocheter.

She is survived by 6 children: Richard Phipps, Ronald Phipps both of Delta, PA, Barry Phipps (Peggy) of Crystal Beach, TX, Judy Layaou (Fred) of Bear, DE, Patricia Phipps and Cathy Thomas (Dale) all of Elkton, MD; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren with one on the way.

Services are private.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -