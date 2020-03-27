|
Lillian Messina Phipps, 87 of Elkton, MD, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in the Elkton Nursing and Rehab Center, Elkton, MD.
Born in Rising Sun, MD, on January 7, 1933, she was the daughter of the late James and Thelma Mae (Kauffman) Cochran. She was the wife of the late Paul Lindberg Phipps who died July 26, 2018.
Lillian was a very talented artist, painter and exceptional crocheter.
She is survived by 6 children: Richard Phipps, Ronald Phipps both of Delta, PA, Barry Phipps (Peggy) of Crystal Beach, TX, Judy Layaou (Fred) of Bear, DE, Patricia Phipps and Cathy Thomas (Dale) all of Elkton, MD; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren with one on the way.
Services are private.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 1, 2020