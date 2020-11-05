1/
Lilly Keithley (Keithley) Hall
1933 - 2020
Lilly Keithley Hall, 87 of New Castle, DE, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the Laurelwood Healthcare Center, Elkton, MD.

Born in Elk Neck, MD, on May 22, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Emily Bell Keithley.

Lilly enjoyed taking care of her family and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She is survived by her children: Emily H. Ford of New Castle, DE, Kenneth Hall of Elkton, MD; 3 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, Lilly was preceded in death by her husband: Clarence S. Hall; son: Clarence "Junie" Hall; and 2 grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.

Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 5, 2020.
