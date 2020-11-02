1/1
Lilly Rebecca Gillespie
1926 - 2020
Lilly Rebecca Gillespie of Rising Sun, MD, age 94, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Rebecca was born on September 13, 1926 in Newhall, WV to the late William Gustus Reed and Alice Blanche (Altizer) Reed.

Rebecca worked at Aberdeen Elementary School as a cafeteria worker for 10 years. She loved children dearly and was an excellent mother to her 7 daughters. Rebecca attended bingo at McDonalds every Monday. She never met a stranger and would always walk around the town of Rising Sun up until she was 90 years old.

Rebecca is survived by her daughters: Alice Kline (Vernon), Janice Gillespie, Diana Cassady, Susan Borneman (Richard), Mary Swaim (Gary); 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and sister, Goldie Osbourne. In addition to her parents, Rebecca is preceded in death by her husband, Harman Newton Gillespie; daughters: Rebecca Hodgeman and Emma Bandy, 1 sister and 4 brothers.

Services for Rebecca will be held privately and at the convenience of the family at Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Conowingo Baptist Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.



Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 2, 2020.
