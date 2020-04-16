Home

POWERED BY

Services
R T Foard & Gee Funeral Home
259 East Main Street
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Durant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda D. Durant


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda D. Durant Obituary
Linda D. Durant, age 76, of Conowingo, MD, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1943 in Fountain Green, MD to the late Rebber Kurt Wagoner and Leeodie Leona (Reedy) Wagoner.

Linda was one of the first women to become a welder. She worked at Chrysler for many years as an Assembly Liner. Linda was a member of the UAW. She enjoyed collecting any type of antique items and had a huge love for cats. Linda will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Linda is survived by her grandson, Robert Underwood III; granddaughter, Dawn Nichols; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Randolph Richard Wagoner; brother-in-law; Brian Durant and several extended family members. Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Durant and son, Robert D. Underwood, Jr.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -