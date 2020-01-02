|
Linda Gill Wade, age 74, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on
Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Oxford, PA. She was born on May 20,1945, in
Phoenixville, PA, to the late Wilbur F. Gill and Florence (Powell) Gill.
Linda was full of life and loved sharing her optimism and fun spirit with everyone. She
worked as a Teacher and Assistant Principal with Cecil County Public Schools for over
25 years. She loved her work, and was respected by her colleagues, many of whom
became great friends. During retirement, she volunteered with the Cecil County Youth
Panel, traveled to visit with friends and family, and honed her card game skills. Linda's
Christian faith was an important and meaningful part of her life; she was also a great
singer in the church choir. She enjoyed hosting parties and holidays, especially
Thanksgiving. She loved her family and friends dearly and will be missed by them in
equal measure.
Linda is survived by her three sons: Matt Wade and his wife, Martha Huizenga, of DC;
Nathaniel Wade and his wife, Libbey, of Iowa; Tim Wade and his wife, Carole Lundgren,
of Oregon; two grandchildren: Madeleine and Skyler; three sisters: Iris Cox, Ginny
Hertzler, and Melissa Horning, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Linda is
preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at
Oxford Fire Hall, 315 Market Street, Oxford, PA 19363 where family and friends are
asked to begin arriving by 1:30 PM. Interment will be held privately. In Lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions in Linda's honor may be made online:
http://www.info-komen.org/goto/lindawade or by check payable to the "Susan G.
Komen Foundation" and sent in care of the funeral home, R.T. Foard Funeral Home,
P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit,
www.rtfoard.com .
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 8, 2020