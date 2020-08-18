1/
Linda J. Tomasulo
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Joyce Tomasulo, age 71, of North East, MD, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on March 30, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Elise Appenzeller Swavely.

Mrs. Tomasulo was a homemaker. She loved being with her family and family gatherings where everyone enjoyed sharing a meal together. An avid reader, she was an expert in completing crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Gary J. Tomasulo; children, Roy C. Tomasulo (Julie), Nottingham, PA, Michael J. Tomasulo (Kiara), North East, MD, Carlo Tomasulo (Cindy), Peach Bottom, PA, and Mary Appenzeller Belew, Rising Sun, MD; grandchildren, Joseph, Sara, Brandon, and Jacob; great-grandson, Levi; and brother, Larry.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tomasulo was preceded in death by her siblings, Phillip, Louise, and Susie.

Funeral service and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - Elkton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved