Linda K. (Vance) Farr
1968 - 2020
Linda K. Farr, 52 of North East, MD, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Arista Care at Meadow Springs, Plymouth Meeting, PA.

Born in Elkton, MD, on January 26, 1968, she was the daughter of the late Albert Lee and Mildred Elizabeth (Janney) Vance and sister to the late Vicky Barclay.

She worked at Perry Point VA Medical Center as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Linda was a member of North East Church of God. She was learning to play the guitar, enjoyed camping and bible studies. Most of all she enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her loving husband: Wayne S. Farr; her children: Christie Griest of North East, MD, Ryan Griest (Amanda Younger) of North East, MD and Amy Autrey (Brian) of AL; siblings: Carl Junior Vance of North East, MD, Patty Blankenship of Athens, WV and Elvis Vance of North East, MD; half-brothers: Jim Vance of Greensboro, NC and David Vance of Princeton, WV. She was also survived by her 7 beloved grandchildren with another on the way.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am until service time.

Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 9, 2020.
