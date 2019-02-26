Home

Linda Kay Butler

Linda Kay Butler Obituary
Linda Kay Butler, age 64, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born in Lower Oxford Township, PA, on April 10, 1954, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Bonnie Corum Taylor.
Mrs. Butler was employed as a dietary aide at Union Hospital, and also worked at Lena's Sub Shop for many years. She was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Cecil Post #15 and VFW Post #8175, both in Elkton.
Survivors include her son, Richard D. Butler (Danielle), Elkton, MD; granddaughters, Abigail and Gabrielle; and siblings, Jim, Tim, and Charlie Taylor, and Cathy Hall.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Butler was preceded in death by her siblings, John Taylor, Sue Harris, Mary Clark, Don Taylor, Dave Taylor, Steve Taylor, and Nancy Krauss.
Funeral service will be held 6:30 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to United Redeemed Church, 1552 Singerly Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 27, 2019
