Linda Klapper Gubbine, age 70, of Fair Hill, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Born in Lower Merion Township, PA on July 3, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Gerhardt Elmer and Dorothy Patricia (Cowie) Klapper. Linda was a teacher with Cecil County Public Schools, retiring in 2007 after 27 years of service to help care for her two grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She always had activities planned to enrich their minds and souls. She was an amazing grandmother who had a tremendous impact on her grandchildren's lives.
Linda had a love of gardening and flowers that she inherited from her mother and passed on to her daughters. She would spend hours shopping for flowers, planning her garden designs and tending to her gardens.
Linda had a love of adventure and zest for life, and was always up to do anything and everything. She was a hard worker who was brave and strong. She was kind, generous, thoughtful, loving and the most selfless person, always putting others ahead of herself. Linda was someone you could always count on. She always said she "loved a big crowd" and loved to be around her family and friends. Her family was the center of her world, and she was the center of her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Windwalker. Linda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gary Leo Gubbine; daughters, Kristin Gubbine of Fair Hill, MD and Laura Davolos of Landenberg, PA; son-in-law Christopher Davolos; brother, Jeff Klapper of Prince Frederick, MD; grandchildren, Siena and Leo Davolos; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
Contributions may be made in Linda's memory to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 1, 2020