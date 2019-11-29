Home

Linda May (Moore) Atkinson


1955 - 2019
Linda May (Moore) Atkinson Obituary
Linda May Atkinson, 64 of North East, MD, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 in the Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.

A lifelong resident of Cecil County, she was born in Elkton, on May 1, 1955, the daughter of the late Franklin Thomas and Pauline Doris (Kline) Moore.

Linda worked as a waitress for Bar-H, Spence's and several other area restaurants. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and enjoyed making ceramics.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years: Eugene E Atkinson; two sons: Robert D. "Rob" Atkinson of North East, MD and Eugene E. Atkinson, Jr. of Elkton, MD; one grandson: Tyler Atkinson; five siblings: Frank Moore, Alice Shores, Bobby Moore, Betty Rother and George Moore.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.

Funeral service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethel United Methodist Church, 208 Bethel Church Road, North East, MD.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 4, 2019
