1/
Linda S. Dove
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Sue Dove, age 66, of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born in Elkton on August 27, 1954, she was the daughter of Bessie Foraker Dove, Elkton, MD, and the late Richard H. Dove.

Ms. Dove was employed as a waitress. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ms. Dove had attended the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints and enjoyed studying the Bible.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her sons, Joseph Hunt, North East, MD, Jesse Hunt (Jessica), Perryville, MD; grandchildren, Destiny, Jesse "JJ", Aubrie, and Bentley; and sister, Davina D. Adkins (Todd), Elkton, MD.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Dove; and brother, Ethen Dove.

Funeral service and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - Elkton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved