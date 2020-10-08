Linda Sue Dove, age 66, of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born in Elkton on August 27, 1954, she was the daughter of Bessie Foraker Dove, Elkton, MD, and the late Richard H. Dove.Ms. Dove was employed as a waitress. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ms. Dove had attended the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints and enjoyed studying the Bible.In addition to her mother, survivors include her sons, Joseph Hunt, North East, MD, Jesse Hunt (Jessica), Perryville, MD; grandchildren, Destiny, Jesse "JJ", Aubrie, and Bentley; and sister, Davina D. Adkins (Todd), Elkton, MD.In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Dove; and brother, Ethen Dove.Funeral service and interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.