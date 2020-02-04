Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa A. Robinson


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa A. Robinson Obituary
Lisa Ann Robinson, age 58, of New Castle, DE, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, on September 22, 1961, she was the daughter of Barbara A. Poorman, Newark, DE, and the late Jack E. Poorman.

Mrs. Robinson was a business manager in the health care industry. An artist at heart, she loved creating teddy bears by hand, crafting, and gardening.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her daughters, Jayme Robinson, Elkton, MD, and Amber Robinson, New Castle, DE; granddaughters, Savannah and Zoey Comegys; and sister, Rebecca Johnson, Newark, DE.

In addition to her father, Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Robinson.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -