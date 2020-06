Lisa Ann Taylor, age 52, died peacefully in her sleep on June 12, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 30yrs, Dwane Anthony Taylor "Yummy"; her three children, Donald Lee Boan, Anthony Dwane Taylor, Megan Elizabeth Taylor; her two grandchildren, Jeremiah Michael Acton, Dominick Lee Boan;and her brothers, Jimmy Boan and John Boan. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Betty Hayes and James Boan, and her sister, Kathleen Benedetto. She was born Wilmington DE and raised in Elsmere DE. She lived most of her life in or around Elsmere, spending her last 24yrs in Cecil County MD. For full obituary please see delawarefuneral.com