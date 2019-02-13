|
|
Lisa Marie Kellum, 56, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
She was born in Havre de Grace, MD, on June 13, 1962.
Prior to her retirement, Lisa worked as a manager at Golden Corral, Elkton, MD.
She enjoyed going to casinos, spending time on the water, and dancing at the VFW. She was a past state champion tennis player and loved horseback riding before her disability.
Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, William N. "Duke" Kellum; her son, William N. Kellum IV (Stephanie), of North East, MD; father, Wilmer Hines, of Joppatown, MD; mother, Catherine J. Saunders, of Punta Gorda, FL; five siblings: Wilmer Hines Jr., of Japan; Jeffrey Hines, of FL; Terri Klump, of FL; Cheryl Callahan, of Perryville, MD; Robin Coen, of CO; and two grandchildren: Tyler J. and Alexis M. Kellum.
Services were private.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 15, 2019