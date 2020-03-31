|
Lisa Ford, 54 of Earleville, passed away on March 24, 2020.
Lisa was born on Nov. 24, 1965 in Chester, PA, daughter of James Thompson of Earleville and the late Sue Tarkington Thompson. Lisa worked as a housekeeper and floral designer and enjoyed crafts, making jewelry, loved the beach and was a motorcycle enthusiast.
Along with her father, she is survived by her children, James Abel Greer and Jacob Ford of Earleville, and Lindsay Ford of Warwick; her sister, Nancy Moffa (Michael) of Coatesville, PA; her fiance, John Kozlowski of Perryville and a granddaughter, Cheyenne Abel.
A celebration for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be offered to Kaufman Cancer Center at Upper Chesapeake, 500 Upper Chesapeake Dr. Bel Air, MD 21014
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 1, 2020