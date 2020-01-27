Home

CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Lloyd Daniel Reeves Sr.


1941 - 2020
Lloyd Daniel Reeves Sr. Obituary
Lloyd Daniel Reeves, Sr., 78 of Elkton, MD, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at home.

Born in Elkton, MD, on June 30, 1941, he was the son of Wiley and Victoria (Hart) Reeves.

Lloyd retired from Chrysler with 33 years of service and was a member of Providence Adventist Church.

He is survived by one son: James A. Reeves of Carsonville, MI; daughter-in-law: Gail Reeves of Elkton, MD; grandsons: Steven Reeves (Fiance, Lindsey Dillon), Lloyd Byers (Jesse) and Mark Byers (Katie); granddaughters: Magan Markum and Dakota Fernandez. Also survived by 4 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wives: Geraldine Reeves and Joyce Reeves; son, Lloyd D. "Danny" Reeves and daughter: Treva Jean Byers.

Friends may call for visitation on Tuesday evening, January 28, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Providence Adventist Church and forwarded to the funeral home.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 29, 2020
