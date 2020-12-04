1/
Lloyd Leroy Alger
1938 - 2020
Lloyd Leroy Alger, 82, of Elkton, MD passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. Born in Warren County, VA on October 6, 1938, he was the son of the late Anna Alger Morrison.

A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Alger was a retired instrument technician who had worked for Stauffer Chemical, Akzo

Chemical and M. Davis & Sons and then for himself for seven years before retiring. He was a life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, New Castle, DE. Mr. Alger enjoyed working and fixing things.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Cynthia Williams Alger; children, Kimberly L. Scarbro and companion, Chris Lennon, Magnolia, DE and R. Christopher James and wife, Kasey, Chesterfield, VA; grandchildren, Christina, Amanda, Tyler, Mackenzie, Lincoln and Bentley; great grandchildren, Daimen and Cailee and siblings, Judy Campbell (Ernest), Melinda Lupton (John), Russell William Fristoe (Serena) and Patricia Gutierrez (Ernie).

In addition to his parents, Mr. Alger was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Morrison Jr. and Biddle Fristoe.

Visitation will be 1- 2 PM, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921. Funeral service with military honors will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mooseheart, a children's service organization, or Journey Church, Newark, DE, in care of the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
