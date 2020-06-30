Lois Ann Bevins, 88 of North East, MD passed away on June 28, 2020 at the Resorts at Chester River Manor, Chestertown, MD.



Ms. Bevins was born on March 31, 1932 in Wise County, VA, daughter of the late Thurston and Anna Bell Bennett Greene. In the early 1960's she moved to North East where she began working at RMR, retiring after 30 years of service. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of North East. Lois enjoyed antiquing, gardening and spending time with her family.



Along with parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy G. Farrow in 2008; and brothers Allan and Robert Greene.



Ms. Bevins is survived by her son in law, David B. Farrow of Earleville, MD; grandchildren, Andrew Farrow of Fredericktown, MD and Allison Farrow of Arlington, VA; great grandchildren, Austin and Kaylee Farrow; a sister Betty Stanley and brother, Joseph Greene both of Wise, VA.



A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 8 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. A private graveside service will be held in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Earleville, MD.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St. Stephen's Cemetery Fund, 10 Glebe Rd. Earleville, MD. 21919



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store