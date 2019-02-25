Lois Arlene Compton, 91, of Elkton, MD, passed away on February 21, 2019. She was born on Dec. 9, 1927 in Scranton, PA, to the late Willard Kleckler and Gertrude (Kolb) Kleckler.

Lois was a wonderful and strong woman who had a special gift of making those she cared for feel important and loved. Lois was deeply admired, cherished and loved by her family.

Lois was both a homemaker and worked part-time at Acme cashier/office. Lois enjoyed cooking and caring for her family as well as spending time with them and her many cats that she owned over the years. She also enjoyed traveling to the Jersey Shore where she spent time with her family and friends, and the many travel cruises she shared with her husband Walt.

Lois is survived by her husband of 59 years, Walter Compton Jr., of Elkton, MD; son, Chip Compton, of Wildwood, NJ; granddaughters: Katie Belote, of Hartley, DE; Kylea Daugherty, of Crystal Beach, MD; great granddaughter, Hanaa Barqawi, of Claymont, DE; sister, Grace Tunney, of Buffalo, NY; nephews and nieces: William J. Kleckler, of Jeffersonville, PA; Karen Ann Kleckler Smith, of Lancaster, PA; Carol Ann L. Kleckler, of West Chester, PA; Kerry Leigh and Paul Finach, of Hamburg, NY; sister-in-law, Edith McKnight, of Belmar, NJ; along with many other nephews and nieces, both in North Jersey and PA.

Lois was preceded by her daughter, Sherrilyn Daugherty; brother, Harry W. Kleckler; sister-in-law and friend, Shirley Ann Kleckler; and nephew, Robert H. Kleckler.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to " s Project" or the "SPCA" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

