Lola Emily Coale, 96, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 19, 2019. She was born the fourth child of six on May 18, 1922 in Rowlandsville, MD, to the late Clyde and Nancy Pyle.

Lola was a loving and strong mother, grandmother, and friend. She would always help others in need and would be first to lend a helping hand. Lola served her community by serving lunch to students at Rising Sun High School. She loved golfing, shopping, and watching Young and Restless and the Baltimore Orioles. Lola was a member of Chantilly Country Club and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Community Fire Department of Rising Sun. In her professional career, she was a switchboard operator for the Cecil Farmers Telephone Company.

Lola is survived by her son, Roy Nesbitt and his wife Marion, of Conowingo, MD; daughter, Linda Turner and her husband John, of Havre de Grace, MD; step son, Sam Coale and his wife Linda, of Rising Sun, MD; granddaughter, Angela Stuart and her husband David, of Rising Sun, MD; grandson, Kristopher Nesbitt and his wife Wendy, of Conowingo, MD; granddaughter, Chyanna Turner, of Havre de Grace, MD; granddaughter, Julia Turner, of Havre de Grace, MD; granddaughter, Susan Coale Cole and her husband Mike, of Conowingo, MD; and grandson, Steven Coale and his wife Kari, of North East, MD. She is also survived by six great grandchildren: Emily Stuart, Caroline Stuart, Jace Nesbitt, Joseph Nesbitt, Eva Carson, Hunter Cole; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Lola is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Coale; and siblings: Moll McCardell, Luke Clark, Eff McMullen, Farney Pyle and Bud Pyle.

A Celebration of Lola Emily Coale's Life will be held on Monday, March 25, 12 p.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Family and friends may begin the visitation at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Amedisys Hospice" and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 22, 2019