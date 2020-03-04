|
|
Loretta A. Miller, age 79 of North East, MD, peacefully departed this earth on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Samuel Onizuk and Edith (Butler) Onizuk.
She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Loretta was happiest when she was caring for others, and enjoyed spending her time volunteering in the community. She loved traveling the world and she also enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Making other people's life a little better brought her great joy.
Loretta is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joseph Preston Miller; her children, Judy Brown (Barry) of North East, Arlene Nelson (Edward) of Spokane, WA, Mary Moore (Douglas) of Elkton and Preston Miller (Angela) of Newark, DE; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Jude Mission Church, 928 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD.
Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loretta's memory to The Cecil County Pregnancy Center, 126 E. High Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 6, 2020