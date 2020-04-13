Home

Lorraine M. Rock


1955 - 2020
Lorraine M. Rock Obituary
Lorraine Marie Rock, age 65, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Lyons, NY, on February 9, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Marsh "Ted" and Susan Hoffman "Sue" Rew.

Mrs. Rock retired after 25 years of service from Union Hospital, Elkton, as a stock technician in the Sterile Products Department. She loved being home and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed shopping.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Raymond A. Rock; children, April Moore, David Moore, both of Elkton, MD, and Jessica Rock, Salem, NJ; grandchildren, Kira Gibbons, Cornelius Christie, and Crystal and William Rock; siblings, Robin Waddell (Preston), Elk Mills, MD, and Tim Rew (Pam), Elkton, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service with interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.

To assist with funeral expenses, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 15, 2020
