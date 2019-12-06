|
Lorraine Mae Harvey McQuerrey Crain, age 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Newark, DE, on August 12, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Frederick O. and Ruth A. Buckingham Harvey.
Lorraine was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed playing bingo, poker, and slot machines. She also enjoyed reading books about the Amish, watching hummingbirds, listening to wind chimes, spending time with her family, and spoiling her grandchildren. In her late 60s, Lorraine retired from Veltech and enjoyed her years of retirement being with her family. She was a member of Baldwin United Methodist Church, Elk Mills.
She is survived by her sons, James McQuerrey and Jeffrey W. McQuerrey (Ruth), both of Elk Mills, MD; grandchildren, Lisa McFarlane (Matthew) and Curtis McQuerrey (Jaylene), both of Elk Mills, MD; great-grandchildren, Jocelynne, Dayton, Oliver, TJ, Maverick, Gage, and James; brothers, John Harvey (Doris) and Robert Harvey (Selma); and sister, Ruth Ann McQuerrey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James McQuerrey; second husband, Bobbie Crain; grandson, Joshua McQuerrey; and sister, Virginia Milson.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Elkton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 11, 2019