Louis "Luigi" Alfred Moore, Jr of Elkton, MD, age 73, passed away Tuesday, March 25, 2020. He was born in Elkton, MD on June 24, 1946 to the late Louise Alfred Moore, Sr. and Esther Mae (Fowler) Moore.
Luigi loved to go crabbing and fishing as well as watching his favorite football team, the Miami Dolphins. A social person, he loved to tell stories and would often express his opinions at volume. Luigi's greatest joy was in spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Luigi is survived by four children: Sherry Moore, Louis Moore III and his wife, Sandy, Ernest Moore and his girlfriend Angela Sheldon, and Richard Moore; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Ruthanne Holmes and her husband, "Dupont" as well as numerous extended family members. In addition to his parents, Luigi was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Fay Moore.
Service for Luigi will be held privately. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 3, 2020