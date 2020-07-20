1/
Louis R. Jones Jr.
1947 - 2020
Louis Raymond Jones, Jr., 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. Born in Elkton on May 7, 1941, he was the son of the late Louis R., Sr. and Virginia Rudolph Jones.

Mr. Jones served in the Army National Guard. He retired from Thiokol Corporation where he was an electrician and later a supervisor. Following retirement, Mr. Jones had an auto body shop in North East, MD. He enjoyed working on antique cars, fishing, boating, and Lionel trains. Above all else, Mr. Jones loved time spent with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Frances Elizabeth Jones; daughters, Rhonda Cardo (Frank), Elkton, MD, Carla Struble (Dennis), Rising Sun, MD and Tina Conard (companion Jay Jay Willen), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Brooke, Brittany and Stone Conard; great grandson, Blake Conard; and sisters, Marjorie Simpson, West Virginia, and Esther Watson, North East, MD.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Gamble.

A graveside service in Elkton Cemetery will be private.

hickshomeforfunerals.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 20, 2020.
