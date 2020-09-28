1/1
Louise C. (Conway) Preston
1926 - 2020
Louise C. Preston, 94 of Wilmington, DE, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Born in North East, MD, on June 28, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Frank B. Conway, Sr. and Rachel D. (Reed) Conway. Louise was the loving wife of Robert Nelson Preston who passed February 12, 1995.

Upon graduation from high school, she went to work at Aberdeen Proving Ground for a few years. Prior to her retirement, Louise worked as a Teacher's Aide at Perryville Elementary School.

She was an active member of North East Church of the Nazarene, serving as the church secretary for many years. A member of the North East Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Louise liked working the ice cream stand at the carnival each year.

Her family was the light of her life and she loved caring and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her loving daughter: Sharon Robinette of Wilmington, DE; three grandchildren: Michele Doucette (Brian) of Camden, DE, Jason Robinette (Maureen) of Wilmington, DE, Michael Robinette (Jessica) of Wheeling, WV; and her eight beautiful great grandchildren, Marissa Doucette, Matthew Robinette, Andrew Robinette, Sarah Robinette, Emerson Robinette, Jack Henry Robinette, Beau Robinette and Palmer Robinette.

Funeral service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior to service.

Her pastor, Rev. Paul Thomas will officiate.

Interment will follow next to her beloved husband in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 28, 2020.
