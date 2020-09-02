Lucille Mary Yaiser, 87, of Elkton, MD passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born in Babylon, NY on October 8, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Alice Callahan Olander.
Born and raised on Long Island, New York, Mrs. Yaiser, along with her husband, Albert, moved to Elkton in 1974 and operated the Elkton Produce Market for many years. She was co-founder of the Elkton Soroptimist Club, Elkton Taking Stock Club and had volunteered with Hope Dining Room at King's United Methodist Church, Newark, DE. Above all, her family was most important to her.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Albert Paul Yaiser; children, Chris Yaiser and wife, Antje, Elkton, MD and Linda Brownley and husband, Warren, Gulfport, FL; grandchildren, Richard Southard, Michael Yaiser, Lindsay Ellis, Kristine Kline and Katarina Yaiser; eight great grandchildren as well as siblings Robert Olander, New Bern, NC and Alice Knight, Sarasota, FL.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Yaiser was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Cassagne.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, where visitation will begin at 12 noon. Interment will be in Elkton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. hickshomeforfunerals.com