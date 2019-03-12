Lucy Arlene Fox, 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her home. Born Feb. 26, 1934 in West Jefferson, NC, Arlene was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Hoffman Sr. and the late Clara (Vannoy) Perry.

Arlene was a member of the Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene where she enjoyed the fellowship of her church family. She found great comfort in her faith and liked listening to gospel music. Arlene and her beloved husband Ralph would travel up and down the east coast to listen to their favorite gospel groups perform. She worked as a barmaid for many years, working at the Rising Sun Hotel, American Legion and Delps.

Arlene enjoyed spending time outdoors where she and Ralph would often be found in her flower and tomato gardens. She was also fond of collecting teapots and shopping at the local thrift stores. Family was the most important thing in Arlene's life, she cherished every moment with them and relished her time spent with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arlene is survived by her loving husband, Ralph E. Fox; five sons: Jonathan Cresswell and his wife Kathy; Franklin Brooks and his wife Beth; Steven Brooks and his wife Janet; Mark Brooks and his wife Denise; Brian Brooks; two daughters: Katrina Mackin and her husband Richard; and Melissa Brooks. She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and her nieces: Sandi Didra and Tara Jones. Including her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her two daughters: Theresa Brooks, Clarissa Stroupe; two brothers: Jack Hoffman, Grover Hoffman Jr.; and her sister, Delphine Baccus.

Services will be held privately and at the family's conveniences.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Amedysis Hospice" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

